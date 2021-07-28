Chuck Sullivan said his long hair was everything to him.
“Cutting my hair, it takes a part of me as being Native American," Sullivan said. "That’s very special to me.”
When thieves attacked him and his fiancée Monday night, they took more than just his wallet.
“One grabs my ponytail and cuts it off,” he told 11 News reporter Julie Martin.
Sullivan is the promotion manager for Twisted Apes Bar and Grill off East Platte Avenue near North Circle Drive. On Monday, he and fiancée Amy stayed to sell bar furniture before leaving for the night.
The attack on Sullivan was the same robbery Colorado Springs police reported Tuesday on Platte Avenue.