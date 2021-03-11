A robber held up a business near downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday night, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police responded to the robbery in the 600 block of North Union Boulevard around 10:23 p.m. where a robber walked into the store carrying a handgun and demanded cash from the register, police said.
The robber escaped with an undisclosed amount of money, officers said.
Police did not name the business but two restaurants and an auto repair shop are located in the 600 block of North Union Boulevard. The block is across the street from the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center.