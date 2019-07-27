There’s Only One Cordera: But here are six reasons why it’s Colorado Springs’ Premier Planned Community
If you were wondering why families choose Cordera, here are six reasons on the community’s “Greatest Hits” list
The reason you choose Cordera varies family-by-family. That’s what makes us so special: The variety of options, from six local builders to architectural styles to community activities and parks, trails or cul-de-sac home sites. Only you know what your family needs—and what they will love. Cordera families tell us all the time about what makes Cordera home.
1. Stand Out From the Crowd
If your family is like mine, we don’t want to blend in with the crowd. At Cordera, a myriad of elevation options and color schemes allowed us to create the home of our dreams. Not only that, but we can save money for pizza night by utilizing our energy-rated homes’ utilities-saving options. These amazing homes are priced from the low $400’s to the $900’s from Colorado Springs’ top local builders including: Campbell Homes, Keller Homes, Saddletree Homes, Vantage Homes, CreekStone Homes and Goetzmann Homes, so there’s a family favorite in nearly every price range.
2. Community is King (or Queen!)
Cordera boasts a Community Center with a heated outdoor pool, complete with kids’ splash zone and zero-depth entry to delight the kids of all ages, even the tiniest of toddlers on a summer day. Family-friendly events abound, like Mommy and Me groups and others offered from the YMCA, The Fine Arts Center and Colorado Springs Conservatory. Your older Tween can go to Tween Night where STEM activities and popular movies will have your sulkiest tween smiling! Plus, the community just unveiled plans for a new adult/ lap pool to open summer 2020.
3. Active Lifestyle Choices
Cordera has classes for active older adults as well as the most challenging of Tabata throw downs. Go to a Boot Camp or a Body Shred to kick those kcals into high gear—or relax during family yoga—or yoga on your own to let the stressors of the day stretch away. Saunter or jog along paths in the storybook themed parks in Cordera that are unique to Colorado Springs. Help Alice out in Wonderland or find out exactly Where the Wild Things are as kids delight in the age- targeted playgrounds and nature play areas in our latest upcoming park, Wild Rumpus Park (debuting Fall 2019). Play Frisbee on the Grand Lawn while kids run free or enjoy a concert there throughout the season.
4. Kid-Friendly Design
When we were kids, we ran the streets, chasing fireflies and putting them in empty mayo jars to set free later or playing kick-the-can or 1-2-3 release. The epic kickball games were legend—and the fun only ended when parents called us in from lit back porches for late summer bedtime. Cordera has been designed with many cul-de-sacs for safety and a friendly environment where neighbors are committed to keeping our neighborhoods carefree and safe for our most precious residents.
5. Sweet Shopping and Dining Close By
Did you know the nearby Promenade Shops at Briargate now have a Haagen Datz ice cream parlor and a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory? Maybe we won’t tell—and save that for your special treat to spring on the kids one night this August. If Mom loves to golf, she won’t do better than the Pine Creek Golf Club—and if you need to run to the drug store; to get gas; stock up on treats for your dog or cat at the pet store; or pick up some mulch—everything’s a short drive away.
6. Too Cool for School
Cordera is in Academy School District 20 and also has an elementary school within the community—all connected by safe walking trails and a pedestrian underpass. The District also offers a Challenge Adventure Program for K-12 students that includes opportunities for kids to stretch their adventuresome spirits in cargo net elements, bouldering walls for the little ones—all the way up high school kids rappelling, belaying and kayaking in the wild.
Come and see our wide open spaces and family-friendly events and add to the list of why Cordera is the must-have haven for the discerning Colorado Springs family. From I-25, take the Briargate Parkway exit and head east. Cordera is less than 10 minutes from the interstate! To Tour Model Homes: Take Briargate Parkway into Cordera and take a left on Grand Cordera Parkway. Follow the signs to the model homes. To Tour the Cordera Community Center, located at 11894 Grand Lawn Circle, take Briargate Parkway to Grand Lawn Circle and turn left. For more information, send us an email at ceteam@cordera.com.