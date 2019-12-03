Thousands of veterans who are buried in El Paso County will be remembered during a special ceremony Dec. 14.

Wreaths Across America started in 1992 in Maine when a local family that made wreaths had some left over. They took those extra wreaths and laid them on the gravestones at Arlington National Cemetery.

Now, thousands of cemeteries across the country lay wreaths to remember their veterans.

In El Paso County, cemeteries like Evergreen have been participating in Wreaths Across America Day for the past three years.

“We have veterans here from the Civil War all the way through current conflicts today,” said David Carr, Evergreen’s event coordinator. “The idea that a nation would remember those veterans and the sacrifice that they have given of their time, of their lives in the defense of our country, it’s important that as a nation, we remember that sacrifice.”

Carr said there are a little more than 3,200 veterans buried at Evergreen Cemetery and about 8,000 in El Paso County.

