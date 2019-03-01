One person was killed and one person is at-large after a shooting Thursday night at Park Meadows mall in Lone Tree.
In an attempt to apprehend two theft suspects reported out of Macy's, police said there was a short foot pursuit where one of the suspects brandished a handgun. Responding officers fired multiple shots at the suspect, who was struck and killed at the scene.
The second suspect, who police say is a woman, ran from the scene and still hasn't been apprehended. Several officers involved suffered minor injuries.
"A couple of slight bruises and sprains, but nobody seriously injured," said Lone Tree Police Chief Kirk Wilson in a late night briefing. "Don’t know [how they were injured] – they haven’t been interviewed that will take place. Don’t know if they fell or something like that."