Three people who were cited during a downtown Colorado Springs protest against President Donald Trump's policy of separating families at the border were found guilty Friday of intentionally obstructing a city street.
Sean Konik, Adam Biddle and Karyna Lemus will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19, said Dan Kay, Konik's attorney.
The protest was held June 22 in front of City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave., with protesters lying in the northbound lanes covered with a banner.
"I feel like in returning a guilty verdict, the system worked exactly as it's supposed to, and that's suppressing dissenters," Biddle said Friday evening.
Three others were cited during the protest, Kay said. One case was dismissed, one person was fined $50 and another is awaiting trial.
During a motions hearing in November, the City Attorney’s Office asked the judge to bar any reference to the protest and keep the focus on whether laws were broken, eliciting objections from defense attorneys.
The judge split the issue down the middle, allowing mentions of the protest but ruling that attorneys for the accused cannot challenge the morality or wisdom of family separations, or suggest that their clients were justified in breaking the law.
"We certainly get to tell the jury that it was over the child separation but we can’t go into much more detail beyond that," Bill Griffin, who represented Biddle, said Thursday.
"We felt that that should have been part of the trial and the judge felt differently, so it wasn't," Kay said, adding that "the whole process was frustrating."
