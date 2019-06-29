If you look at a map of where our presidents have hailed from, there’s an enormous blank space in America: the Rocky Mountain West.
No president has ever come from our region, and only two presidents, Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon — both from California — have ever hailed from west of the Rockies. In 191 years, the Democrats have never nominated a candidate from west of the Central Time Zone.
Yet if you look at the map of fastest growing states, or states with the best economies in the country right now, they are all right here in the West.
According to a U.S. News report, eight of the 10 states that logged the best economic growth in 2018 were in the West, and Colorado was No. 1.
Seven of the 10 fastest growing states are also in the West, according to a Pew study, with Utah at No. 1, and Colorado No. 3.
If you ask me, the West’s time has come. California, Silicon Valley and the West have now become the cultural and economic engines that drive the country. The Western states account for its most robust economies, more than half the country’s land area and half its all-important electoral votes now, not to mention a quarter of its citizens.
On stage at the debates in Miami this week, there was tangible evidence of the region’s decadeslong growth in influence and economic clout.
Nine candidates from Western states are vying for president at the moment, the most in history, including two from Colorado.
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet are joined by Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, former Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska, Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, and activist/author Marianne Williamson of California. Add in former congressman Beto O’Rourke from El Paso, Texas, which is in the Mountain West Time Zone and really has more in common with Western cities than Texas, and you’ve got an even 10.
The West is the future
In their speeches and demeanors, this cohort of western candidates showed a confidence this week that they have something they can teach their counterparts back East, often citing their states in the West as more functional, less divided, more optimistic and more independent than the rest of the country
“There’s a lot Washington can learn from Colorado,” former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb said while introducing Hickenlooper to the crowd in Denver when he announced his run.
"In Colorado, we brought businesses and nonprofits together," Hickenlooper said at Thursday's debate in Miami. "We were the first state in America to bring the environmental community and the oil and gas industry to aggressively address methane gas emissions. We've done big progressive things (that) people said couldn't be done."
Hickenlooper kicked off his campaign with a focus on his unique geography, saying he was delivering the speech “against the backdrop of the American Rockies, in the heart of the American West.” He called his fundraising arm the Giddy Up PAC and titled his announcement video “Stand tall.”
“I think for too long, the party has ignored the West,” former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson told HuffPost. “We’ve been a bicoastal or even northeastern party. That hasn’t worked well; we’ve lost.”
No question the Democratic party’s center of power is beginning to shift from the East Coast to the growing Mountain West states and California, and consequently, the West is flexing its economic and cultural muscle this campaign season.
The West wants a seat at the table. The head of the table.
There are other reasons so many Westerners are running. One of the big ones is the change in primary schedule. California moved its primary from June to Super Tuesday in early March, as did Colorado. Now they will be among the first states to vote after the four earliest states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, giving them more of a say in who the early front-runners are. Don’t be surprised if Western primary voters favor homies.
Another reason is that 100 years ago, states west of the Rocky Mountains accounted for just 55 electoral votes. Because of population shifts, they now account for 128 electoral votes, just under half of the 270 needed to win the White House.
And lastly, the West is far, far away from Washington, D.C., which is the laser focus of an incredible amount of hostility right now. It just might be that the farther a Democratic candidate is from the white hot center of political dysfunction, the better this election season.
Bennet has said it was his disgust with the way the nation’s capital operates that sparked his desire to run. He has focused his campaign on the theme of making the federal government, especially Congress, functional again.
"We have to restore our democracy at home," he said Thursday at the debate.
The Rise of the Rockies
So the West has become kind of brand for these candidates to wear — the native home of optimism and innovation, where the American idea still works and the American dream is alive and well.
It’s a playbook the Republicans have employed successfully for many years, built around the idea of frontier individualism. Hickenlooper, for one, is trying to update that myth to one of frontier collaboration and a pragmatic nonpartisanship he believes thrives in the West.
“I think the West has always had a special place in the soul of America,” Hickenlooper said in announcing his bid. “People talk about the frontiersman, the fur trappers. What they forget about is that the fur-trappers rarely went out on their own, they went out in teams,” he said in an interview when he was still considering a bid late last year. “There’s a history of collaboration out here. There were a heck of a lot more barn-raisings than there ever were shootouts.”
We’ll soon find out if this new Democratic reinterpretation of the Western myth is a political idea whose time has come. Regardless, I doubt the powerhouse West will wait much longer before it demands its day on the national stage.