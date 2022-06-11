Travel is the best education. Not only do you learn about other cultures and ways of living and thinking about the world — as well as the boggling varieties of wine in the world — but you also learn how you and your country are viewed by others.

“Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts,“ Mark Twain once remarked.

I was on just such a horizon-broadening trip across the pond recently when the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, struck.

It was heartbreaking and revelatory to see it through the eyes of foreigners.

“American is killing itself,” Le Monde wrote in an editorial. “If there is still an American exceptionalism, it is to tolerate its schools being regularly transformed into shooting ranges sticky with blood.”

In the Netherlands, NRC Handelsblad commented on the fatalism that seems to accompany these shootings in our country. It has become, the paper said, “a ritual, to which America is more accustomed than any other nation”: a governor urging togetherness, a president quoting the Bible, politicians accusing each other of politicizing, “and the countdown to the next one begins.”

Spain’s El Pais wrote that “Mass shootings are such an essential part of U.S. life they have their own rules.”

The United States is becoming so synonymous with mass shootings and gun culture that its image abroad as the world’s shining city on a hill is being slowly eclipsed by a shadow image of America as a black hole of violence, I fear.

When Australia was working on tightening firearms policies after its deadliest mass shooting ever, then-Prime Minister John Howard commented, “We do not want the American Disease imported into Australia.”

Mass shootings like Uvalde just don’t happen with anywhere near the same frequency in Europe and most other developed countries.

The number of children killed by guns is 36.5 times higher in the United States than it is in such high-income countries as England, Austria, Australia and Sweden, according to a recent analysis published by the New England Journal of Medicine.

When those developed countries did experience mass shootings, galvanized by their horror, they all took significant action.

After the deadliest mass shooting in modern Canadian history in 2020, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a ban on more than 1,500 makes and models of “military-style assault weapons,” including the AR-15.

After a British gunman killed 16 people in 1987, the country banned semiautomatic weapons. Then it banned most handguns after a 1996 school shooting. Many of its bobbies simply don’t carry guns, and Britain has one of the lowest gun-related death rates in the developed world.

Germany, New Zealand, Australia and Norway all tightened gun laws dramatically after mass shootings.

But it's not just about gun laws. Cultural and societal issues also appear to be factors in why other countries don’t have the same problems as the United States.

More and more research is being done internationally on guns now, and it is different than much of the research that has been done for years in the United States, mainly because federal funds for such research have been severely limited in the U.S. until recently.

According to an article by the University of Brighton’s Peter Squires for The Conversation, a nonprofit organization in Britain focused on research-based journalism, wide questions have come under the spotlight in this new international gun control research. Researchers in Europe have started to focus less on the gun as an independent variable and instead focused on different cultures of gun use and wider “gun control regimes, which include policing and criminal justice systems, systems of political accountability, welfare safety nets, comprehensive education provision and cultures of trust and confidence,” Squires wrote.

Some of these researchers acknowledge that introducing news laws seldom changes anything on its own, since all these shooters were already breaking laws.

Instead, these international researchers have found that high levels of social cohesion, low crime rates and high levels of trust in police and social institutions are essential to reduce levels of gun homicide.

Some European countries such as Finland and Norway come close to U.S. rates of gun ownership, but they are among the safest societies in the world when it comes to gun violence, Squires found. Researchers trying to explain the difference spoke of “civilised” and “de-civilising” gun cultures, "cultures where gun ownership is associated with traditional values of respect and responsibility, and others where gun availability largely empowers the criminally minded and unstable, adding to the violence and chaos," Squires wrote.

What some of this research suggested loud and clearly to me is that we can’t fix what ails us in this country without a cultural overhaul.

The article pointed out that though the United States is an outlier in gun culture among rich democratic nations, its gun death rates are dwarfed by many other poorer and more conflicted societies, such as South Africa, Jamaica and Honduras.

In those places, unraveling societies are more to blame for their gun death rates than high gun ownership, pointing to a whole host of underlying factors that might help explain why the United States is a comparatively dangerous place for children.

Let me be blunt: In America, we have bred a culture of violence. On social media, in our entertainment, in some of our police departments, in many of our poorest neighborhoods.

Changing that culture is as necessary as new laws.

I’d like to see our country prove our foreign critics wrong, as we so often have in the past, and take serious, real action this time in changing our culture and laws both, to stop these shootings once and for all. To take action that shows the rest of the world once again the majesty of our democratic system to fix what ails us.

Other countries have found a will and a way. So have we, on public health issues like cigarette deaths or fatal car accidents, which we've reduced dramatically, thanks to massive public health campaigns. We must rise above our fatalism, our learned helplessness, and do the same for mass shootings.

And we’ll be cheered on from abroad if we do. In my conversations with folks in Europe, they still very much want and need America's beacon of hope in the world, its example, leadership and support. The world still looks to us for inspiration, is what I heard. The world needs America to rebuild its shining city on the hill as much as we do.