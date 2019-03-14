"The storm is over," Colorado Springs officials were touting Thursday morning, but the Pikes Peak region is still feeling the effects of Wednesday's cyclone bomb.

Schools remained largely closed and most of the rest of El Paso County were delaying openings as crews continued to clear blowing snow and stranded vehicles from roadways. Click here for a full list of closings and delays.

"Our crews have been working hard all night long, coordinating with (Colorado Springs Police)," the city tweeted Thursday morning, warning that thick ice and abandoned vehicles remain an issue. "The storm is over but our response is not. If you can stay home and off the roads today, please help us out."

The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened southbound Interstate 25 from Monument Hill into Colorado Springs, but northbound traffic remained closed from Woodmen Road, MM 149, to Castle Rock, MM 182.

Monument officials warned roads are "still very nasty," and asked motorists to stay home another day.

"No destination guarantees," the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District tweeted.

Douglas County said it still had more than 150 stranded vehicles on roadways and was working to "get people from the shelters back to their cars."

Air travel remained uncertain across the region.

Airports in Colorado Springs and Denver reported flights had resumed Thursday after both airfields were shutdown during the bomb cyclone, but some delays and cancellations were still in effect.

"If you have a scheduled flight today, please check with your airline to confirm flight status and use caution as you commute to the airport," the Denver International Airport said in a tweet Thursday.

To check flight status at the Colorado Springs Airport click here.

Some flights canceled Thursday had nothing to do with lingering bad weather but rather safety concerns. President Donald Trump and the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft while officials investigate whether problems with the plane's systems contributed to deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

The order grounded more than 70 aircraft, mainly impacting American, Southwest and United airlines.

Colorado Springs Utilities was still reporting 117 outages affecting 1,300 customers across the city Thursday morning. Downed trees and limbs on power lines seemed to be a major issue, spokesman Eric Isaacson said.

Crews will be out working on lines throughout the day, but the company could not provide an estimated time for restoration, he said.

“That’s the frustrating part for customers who have been out so long,” Isaacson said. “We just ask them to be patient.”

The blizzard warning for northern El Paso County expired at 6 a.m., but winds between 25 and 35 mph could still causing blowing snow and make visibility difficult.

Wednesday, gusts up to 97 mph were reported at the Colorado Springs Airport.

The strongest lingering winds will favor northeastern Colorado Springs and into the plains, which could cause blowing and drifting snow, according to meteorologists with Gazette news partner KKTV.

Temperatures were forecast in the 30s and 40s for the area, with warmer weather into the 50s expected Friday into the weekend, KKTV said.