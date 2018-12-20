babysloth.jpg
Caption +
This is Ruth, the previous baby sloth, clinging to her mother.
 Photo by: Denver Zoo
Show MoreShow Less

If your Christmas wish list included the words “baby sloth,” then the Denver Zoo has pulled off a Christmas miracle straight out of a Hallmark original movie.

The zoo announced that Charlotte, a 23-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth who already gave birth in January, is expecting again.

The latest baby sloth will arrive in late February or early March 2019, according to a news release from the Denver Zoo. The as-of-yet named child will join father Elliot and big sister Baby Ruth, who was born in January 28.

For more on this story visit 9News.com

Tags

Load comments