If your Christmas wish list included the words “baby sloth,” then the Denver Zoo has pulled off a Christmas miracle straight out of a Hallmark original movie.
The zoo announced that Charlotte, a 23-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth who already gave birth in January, is expecting again.
The latest baby sloth will arrive in late February or early March 2019, according to a news release from the Denver Zoo. The as-of-yet named child will join father Elliot and big sister Baby Ruth, who was born in January 28.
