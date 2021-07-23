Nearly 100 members who receive power from Poudre Valley REA, the electric utility that supplies power for people who live down the Poudre Valley into the area around the town of Rustic, are still without power as of Thursday night.
The Chief Operating Officer of the agency, John Bowerfind, told 9NEWS six power line poles along the main power line that runs along Colorado 14 were knocked down as a result of Tuesday's mudslide and flooding.
They've continued to update the public through their website.
“We’ve had to be pretty creative out there based on the terrain. We’ve got the river and some mountains we are trying to work between," he said.