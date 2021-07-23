poudre valley flooding2.jpg

A woman was killed and two adults were reported missing after flash flooding over the Cameron Peak burn scar in Poudre Canyon west of Fort Collins on Tuesday evening, July 20, 2021, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

 Courtesy Poudre Valley REA

Nearly 100 members who receive power from Poudre Valley REA, the electric utility that supplies power for people who live down the Poudre Valley into the area around the town of Rustic, are still without power as of Thursday night.

The Chief Operating Officer of the agency, John Bowerfind, told 9NEWS six power line poles along the main power line that runs along Colorado 14 were knocked down as a result of Tuesday's mudslide and flooding.

They've continued to update the public through their website.

“We’ve had to be pretty creative out there based on the terrain. We’ve got the river and some mountains we are trying to work between," he said.

