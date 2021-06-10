Here are some facts and figures about the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex.
35,000: Square footage of complex
40: Feet high
304: Concrete planks forming the summit walkway, each measuring about 4 feet wide by 8 feet long
123: Pounds per square feet of force the building can withstand, stronger than some structures built to endure hurricanes
6: Days worked in March, as weather kept builders from the summit
60: Workers, including representatives from contractors and subcontractors, atop the summit on busy days
672: Doughnuts that can be produced hourly by a new machine