Do you think Colorado is getting safer or more dangerous during a period of rapid population growth?
Here are the most violent places in Colorado, based on total number of violent crimes compared to population as detailed in the FBI’s most recent crime data. Keep in mind only cities with more than 10,000 residents have been included on this list, crime rates have been rounded.
10. Evans
Population: 20,744
Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 0
Rape: 16
Robbery: 9
Aggravated Assault: 83
Total: 108
Total Rate: 5.2 violent crimes per 1,000 residents
9. Colorado Springs
Population: 471,124
Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 32
Rape: 483
Robbery: 515
Aggravated Assault: 1,587
Total: 2,617
Total Rate: 5.6 violent crimes per 1,000 residents
8. Cañon City
Population: 16,557
Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 0
Rape: 20
Robbery: 7
Aggravated Assault: 67
Total: 94
Total Rate: 5.7 violent crimes per 1,000 residents
7. Greenwood Village
Population: 15,989
Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 0
Rape: 9
Robbery: 7
Aggravated Assault: 78
Total: 94
Total Rate: 5.9 violent crimes per 1,000 residents
6. Sterling
Population: 13,928
Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 1
Rape: 23
Robbery: 2
Aggravated Assault: 62
Total: 88
Total Rate: 6.3 violent crimes per 1,000 residents
5. Federal Heights
Population: 12,929
Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 2
Rape: 9
Robbery: 12
Aggravated Assault: 63
Total: 86
Total Rate: 6.7 violent crimes per 1,000 residents
4. Commerce City
Population: 57,474
Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 0
Rape: 66
Robbery: 45
Aggravated Assault: 274
Total: 385
Total Rate: 6.7 violent crimes per 1,000 residents
3. Aurora
Population: 372,824
Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 17
Rape: 387
Robbery: 631
Aggravated Assault: 1,681
Total: 2,716
Total Rate: 7.3 violent crimes per 1,000 residnets
2. Denver
Population: 720,745
Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 65
Rape: 717
Robbery: 1,211
Aggravated Assault: 3,269
Total: 5,262
Total Rate: 7.3 violent crimes per 1,000 residents
1. Pueblo
Population: 111,756
Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 9
Rape: 185
Robbery: 220
Aggravated Assault: 696
Total: 1,110
Total Rate: 9.9 violent crimes per 1,000 residents