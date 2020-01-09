Denver skyline

The Denver skyline. (Joshua Hicks / iStock)

 Joshua Hicks / iStock

Do you think Colorado is getting safer or more dangerous during a period of rapid population growth?

Here are the most violent places in Colorado, based on total number of violent crimes compared to population as detailed in the FBI’s most recent crime data. Keep in mind only cities with more than 10,000 residents have been included on this list, crime rates have been rounded.

10. Evans

Population: 20,744

Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 0

Rape: 16

Robbery: 9

Aggravated Assault: 83

Total: 108

Total Rate: 5.2 violent crimes per 1,000 residents

9. Colorado Springs

Population: 471,124

Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 32

Rape: 483

Robbery: 515

Aggravated Assault: 1,587

Total: 2,617

Total Rate: 5.6 violent crimes per 1,000 residents

8. Cañon City

Population: 16,557

Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 0

Rape: 20

Robbery: 7

Aggravated Assault: 67

Total: 94

Total Rate: 5.7 violent crimes per 1,000 residents

7. Greenwood Village

Population: 15,989

Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 0

Rape: 9

Robbery: 7

Aggravated Assault: 78

Total: 94

Total Rate: 5.9 violent crimes per 1,000 residents

6. Sterling

Population: 13,928

Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 1

Rape: 23

Robbery: 2

Aggravated Assault: 62

Total: 88

Total Rate: 6.3 violent crimes per 1,000 residents

5. Federal Heights

Population: 12,929

Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 2

Rape: 9

Robbery: 12

Aggravated Assault: 63

Total: 86

Total Rate: 6.7 violent crimes per 1,000 residents

4. Commerce City

Population: 57,474

Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 0

Rape: 66

Robbery: 45

Aggravated Assault: 274

Total: 385

Total Rate: 6.7 violent crimes per 1,000 residents

3. Aurora

Population: 372,824

Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 17

Rape: 387

Robbery: 631

Aggravated Assault: 1,681

Total: 2,716

Total Rate: 7.3 violent crimes per 1,000 residnets

2. Denver

Population: 720,745

Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 65

Rape: 717

Robbery: 1,211

Aggravated Assault: 3,269

Total: 5,262

Total Rate: 7.3 violent crimes per 1,000 residents

1. Pueblo

Population: 111,756

Murder (or non-negligent manslaughter): 9

Rape: 185

Robbery: 220

Aggravated Assault: 696

Total: 1,110

Total Rate: 9.9 violent crimes per 1,000 residents

