As the 2019 Colorado legislative session nears conclusion, lawmakers are rushing to get a raft of bills to the governor's desk.
Here's a rundown from this week:
- The state Senate sent Colorado's first paid family leave bill to the governor Wednesday. Senate Bill 188, however, doesn't create the insurance program that pays wages for up to 12 weeks for a medical need or to care for a loved one. Instead, it will create a task force to study whether such a program would take in enough in premiums to pay out claims.
- With a cursory stop in the Colorado House, the state Climate Action Plan should be on its way to the governor’s desk to become official policy. The state Senate passed House Bill 1261 with an 18-16 party-line vote, sending the bill back to the lower chamber to approve the upper chamber’s amendments.
- House Bill 1279, which would outlaw the use of certain kinds of firefighting foam containing “forever chemicals” that contaminated drinking water in southern El Paso County, passed the Colorado Senate on Tuesday night on a 34-1 vote.
- Gov. Jared Polis appears poised to sign into law two bipartisan bills that would overhaul the state’s languishing mental health care system. The House approved Senate Bill 222 and Senate Bill 223 for the third and final time Tuesday, sending the measures to Polis’ desk.
- A measure that would allow Coloradans to import prescription drugs from Canada that would be cheaper than what they pay in the United States won preliminary approval from the state House, but it still has a long way to go in the session's final days.
- Gov. Jared Polis’ top legislative priority — state-paid full-day kindergarten — is on its way to his desk. The House on Tuesday agreed with Senate amendments to House Bill 1262 and re-passed it on a 54-11 vote.
- Colorado will conduct its first presidential party primaries in decades on Super Tuesday next year, joining at least 12 other states in a scrum that could winnow the sprawling field of 2020 White House hopefuls.
- Two groups packed the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon for a final say on two controversial bills: asking voters to raise taxes on nicotine products and making it harder to get vaccination exemptions. Both bills would require an initial vote on the Senate floor Thursday, followed by a final vote on Friday in order to pass before the end of the 2019 session.
Here are some others:
Sex education: House Bill 1032, specifying a comprehensive sex ed curriculum for public schools, won approval from the Senate Appropriations Committee and now awaits debate in the Senate. The Senate Health & Human Services Committee amended the bill Feb. 28, and it’s been languishing ever since. So it also has to head back to the House for a vote on the amendments. But Senate Republicans appear to be targeting it for delays till it dies.
Equal pay: Senate Bill 85 would let workers sue employers for claims of gender-based wage discrimination. The House gave it final approval Saturday, and it now heads back to the Senate for agreement on amendments.
TABOR refunds: The Senate on Monday passed House Bill 1257, which asks voters to let the state keep surplus TABOR revenue in perpetuity, and House Bill 1258, which seeks voter approval on how to spend that money, which otherwise would have gone to taxpayers as TABOR refunds. Both now are headed to Polis’ desk.
Stay with gazette.com and coloradopolitics.com for updates as the legislative session comes to a close late Friday night.