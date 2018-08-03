The new top sergeant at the 302nd Airlift Wing should be a familiar face in town — Chief Master Sgt. Kahn Scalise has lived in Colorado Springs for 22 years.
Scalise moved to Colorado Springs in 1996 for a job with Air Force Space Command, and he’s stayed in town for years since as a one-weekend-a-month reservist. He’s taking over as the top enlisted airman at the most recognizable flying unit in Colorado Springs.
Locals know the Harley-Davidson rumble of the wing’s four-engined C-130 transports and have long praised the unit’s aerial firefighting expertise.
The wing is made up of locals who spend much more time in a unit than their active-duty companions would. Most of the wing’s airmen have been in town a decade or more.
Scalise says his top priority at the wing is helping airmen. “I serve you, it’s not the other way around,” he said.
Scalise, who had been commuting to the East Coast in his last Air Force reserve gig, is happy about coming back to a Colorado Springs unit.
“I feel like I’m home,” he said.
Design challenge
Air Force Cyberworx at the Air Force Academy has kicked off its first design challenge, looking for technology that can make airmen fitter for battle.
Cyberworx, which melds industry experts and cadet researchers to fix military problems, is hoping the new software generated by the challenge will result in a “fitness application that could provide health monitoring, personalized fitness coaching, and medical alerts.”
Contest winners could net a $20,000 prize. Eight finalists will be selected by the end of the month.
To learn more about the contest, visit www. afcyberworx.org/challenge.Cyberworx is also about to grow, with Congress backing a new $30 million building to house the center. Leaders say the new place will educate “airmen and cadets while simultaneously partnering with industry to solve cyber problems facing our nation.”
Salute to veterans
Cripple Creek’s Salute to American Veterans biker rally is set for Aug. 17-19, with a traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall and a parade to honor heroes planned.
The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Aug. 18 in downtown Cripple Creek.
It will be hard to miss for residents of the Pikes Peak region. Just the sound of the thousands of motorcycles thundering up Ute Pass will draw your attention. During its 26-year run, the veteran’s rally may be Colorado’s largest motorcycle rally.
You can learn more by visiting theveteransrally.org.
More military news online at gazette.com/military. Have a tip? Email it to tom.roeder@gazette.com