Fifty years ago, Americans flocked to see the just-released film "The Godfather" (1972). Many of us also read Mario Puzo's best-selling novel "The Godfather" (1969) and saw the equally good follow-up movie "The Godfather: Part II" (1974).
The Godfather movies are considered Hollywood classics— frequently ranked with "Citizen Kane," "Casablanca," "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," "Gone with the Wind," "High Noon," and perhaps a few recent films such as "Avatar." The Godfather movies are the most quoted films in modern history.
The two Godfather films had most of us cheering on the fictionalized gangsters Vito and Michael Corleone (superbly acted by Marlon Brando as Vito and Al Pacino as Michael). We wanted (at least vicariously) for them to win in their fights with rival Mafia gangs, and to "succeed" even though they are responsible for at least a dozen murders and unacceptable treatment of women.
What is it about Americans and our liking rogues, outliers and anti-heroes?
Shakespeare understood playgoers' fascination with flawed characters such as Iago, Lady Macbeth, Lear or Coriolanus. Writers of American Westerns gave us rogues like Bonnie and Clyde, Billy the Kid, Butch Cassidy and then there was "Thelma and Louise." Dodgy rule-breakers and mavericks are ever-present in American epics. Rhett Butler and Scarlett O'Hara are Exhibit A, along with Brad Pitt's Tyler Durden ("Fight Club," 1999) and Robert DeNiro's Travis Bickle ("Taxi Driver," 1976).
The Godfather narrative is much revisited in films like "Scarface," "Goodfellas" and "The Irishman," and in television series like "The Untouchables" and
"The Sopranos." Special Agent Jack Bauer in TV's "24" breaks rules (presumably) for the greater good. Congressman and then President Frank Underwood uses Machiavellian tactics to advance his programs as well as his career. Sports fans sometimes celebrate the "bad boys "in professional sports, like basketball star Dennis Rodman and some of his colleagues on the old Detroit Pistons. Crime and violence are celebrated by some rap artists.
How is it that we cringe and become indignant at the brutal tactics of South American drug cartels, the Taliban, Las Vegas mobsters or Putin's war in Ukraine, yet we sympathize or even empathize with the mythic anti-heroes, lawbreakers and villains of fiction and film?
Some will say America is a nation of rebels, having waged the Revolutionary War in order to found our country. Others, like writers Ayn Rand and Edward Abbey, celebrate a libertarian anti-state rebelliousness — an individualism they believe is healthy and desirable. Thus, we have John Galt in "Atlas Shrugged" and George Hayduke of the "Monkey Wrench Gang."
Ma Joad, in John Steinbeck's "Grapes of Wrath," famously tells her son, who has just killed a man, "you done what you had to do." And the young, much-beloved Huck Finn — who lies and breaks the law and delights in being an outlier — tells his buddy Tom Sawyer, "I don't give a dead rat what the authorities think about it."
We have an enduring fascination with rule-breakers, perhaps seeing their acts vicariously as incarnations of individual freedom. Perhaps, too, some help us imagine a wilder, more dionysian version of ourselves.
But breaking the law or "going Galt" is not a noble end in itself. In real life, we don't want to be extorted and threatened by bullies or gangsters, by corrupt police departments or political bosses. We want the freedom to live without fear and without the repression of godfathers. Hollywood too conveniently ignores the suffering, pain and torment of those ripped off or bullied by mobsters.
Still, we are fascinated by "The Godfather I and II." What explains this?
Puzo's novel is a grand, sweeping, swashbuckling tale, with a full dose of nostalgia and violence as added spice. It's a darn good story, with high stakes, vivid characters, and lots of action. Puzo jokingly described himself as a romantic writer with a certain sympathy for the devil. And in part, it's the appeal of "romance" that lets us put aside the real-life mob brutality in order to be fascinated with the Corleones.
Puzo grew up in New York, raised by a strong-willed Italian mother who he says inspired many of the pithy sentiments and some of the values he later attributed to his protagonist Vito Corleone. Puzo wrote for men's magazines and had a couple of early novels. He has said that while he did not know actual mobsters, he knew more than he wanted to know about loan sharks. He had a gambling addiction. Broke and constantly in debt, he wanted to write something that would appeal to the masses.
Puzo knew that for his book to sell, it would need romanticized villains and the sensationalism American consumer culture seemed to demand. He provided both. He developed a terse writing style that captured local conversational vernacular as well as the joyous spirit of Italian weddings and family gatherings. A few samples of Puzo's style:
• "Keep your friends close, but your enemies even closer."
• "I'm going to make him offer he can't refuse."
• "Revenge is a dish that tastes better when it is cold."
• "Leave the gun, take the cannoli."
And a few lines that capture the protagonist: Don Vito Corleone was a man to whom everybody came for help, and none were disappointed. It was part of Don's greatness that he profited from everything. His funeral was royal.
The story begins in Sicily. After his parents are murdered by the Mafia, the young Vito Corleone flees to New York City. He is a lonely, penniless immigrant, like some of the young orphaned boys Horatio Alger wrote about in the late 19th century. Alger is sometimes remembered for telling stories of "rags to Rockefeller." But the goal in Alger's dime-novels is more about getting a job and being adopted by patrons who helped them enter into the great American middle class — about gaining respectability.
As a teenager, Vito has no money, no power and no respect. He works as a grocery clerk, but he is bullied and fears for his life. A local extortionist essentially holds him up for several hundred dollars and causes him to lose his job. Vito's pals show him how to hijack clothing trucks. Vito, sensing his was a life-or-death situation, kills the menacing bully and earns the respect of his two friends.
Unlike the mentoring the Alger boy heroes accidentally get, only unsavory friends come Vito's way. Vito uses whatever he can to survive. After killing the bully, he starts to offer protection to neighbors and other small businesspeople. He becomes the go-to person in his neighborhood, a fixer and an enforcer, always getting things done, and typically getting a financial cut. He is on the road to becoming a remarkable entrepreneur and becomes far richer than any Alger boy heroes could have dreamed of being.
Vito becomes Don Corleone, a powerful Mafia boss who cunningly juggles "hard" and "soft" power, bribing police and local officials when necessary, or ordering his henchmen to paint the house (kill) of competitors. He knows he is operating outside of the law and outside of legitimate business practices — outside of respectability. Yet he earns something he seems to need: respect.
Respect, power, fear, loyalty: Machiavelli's "Prince" seems to be Don Corleone's model.
"Here a question arises: whether it is better to be loved than feared, or the reverse. The answer is, of course, that it would be best to be both loved and feared," Machiavelli wrote in "The Prince" in 1513, "but since the two rarely come together, anyone compelled to choose will find greater security in being feared than in being loved."
Machiavelli is often remembered as justifying the need for brutal, ruthless leadership tactics. But what Machiavelli actually says is that these tactics must only be used to ensure the security and prosperity of the state. In this case, the state was the city-state of Florence, which was constantly under attack from hostile forces outside and thugs within.
Don Corleone, in contrast to Machiavelli's proposed prince, is not acting to ensure the security, stability and prosperity of his city. Instead, his goal is more personal: To accumulate power and wealth, and build a dynasty for himself and family — doubtless overcompensating for the respect deficiency disorder that characterized his teenage years. While Corleone might occasionally dream of going legitimate, he cannot do without the esteem and flattery that serve as constant reminders of his power. He has, in a way, become intoxicated with yearning for respect and a parallel dependence on revenge as a means for making this happen.
Puzo had the good fortune to be linked up with a talented young film director named Francis Ford Coppola. He was another Italian who had been raised in the New York area and he was broke and needed a breakthrough film. His "Godfather" became a multiple-Oscar-winning film followed by a sequel winner. He became rich and famous. And Puzo has sold more than 25 million copies of his novel. And Nino Rota's soundtrack was also a big hit and is now regularly played at Italian weddings and Columbus Day parties.
Back to Corleone. Vito did launch an olive oil import business yet used a number of dodgy dealmaking tricks to put his competition out of business.
The Don lived a quiet life, spending a lot of time with his family, preaching traditional family and Italian values. He was becoming a rich entrepreneur, but he eschewed night life, had no yacht, no trophy getaway home on an upstate New York lake, no Mar-a-Lago. He didn't use phones, didn't travel, didn't use checks (cash only). He did, however, have bodyguards, legal counselors, and, as noted, "people who could paint houses."
Corleone made millions and acquired downtown office buildings and a big stake in two Wall Street firms, among other assets. He dreamed of going legitimate yet loved the esteem and flattery than came from being a major mob boss. Flattery, an old saying goes, is fine if you don't inhale it — but Don Vito became almost addicted to it. It was practically a "kiss my ring" syndrome.
Competition with rival Italian-led Mafia groups became intense and he sometimes tried to play a peacemaker role, usually in vain. He wanted the New York City mobs to steer clear of trafficking in narcotics.
And then a rival gang with different views tried to kill him. Vito was hospitalized for months.
The Don tried to groom his sons to take over his myriad operations, but one was a hot head and the second a slow learner who developed playboy tendencies. His only hope was in his third son, Michael.
Michael was bright and independent. He had defied his father's wishes by joining the Marines. He fought in the Pacific earning multiple honors including a Purple Heart. When he came home, he shipped off to Dartmouth College, where he earned high honors. Think of Michael as a brighter, more decorated and equally handsome young John Kennedy.
"What Michael wanted was out, out of all of this, to lead his own life" writes Puzo. He was embarrassed to tell his New Hampshire WASP girlfriend and future wife that his father sometimes had to bribe high officials and kill bad people.
Michael loved his father and considered him a man of extraordinary force and character. He rationalized that his father was a businessman trying to provide for his wife and children and those friends he might need someday in a time of trouble.
"He refuses to live by rules set up by others," Michael tells his bride-to-be Kay (played by Diane Keaton), They are "rules which condemn him to a defeated life."
Michael gradually takes over for his dad, still telling himself and Kay that he plans to take all the businesses legitimate in just a few years. But first he must avenge the shooting of his father. This leads Michael to postpone his yearned for respectability and become an aggressive alpha-squared Mafia don himself. He becomes more ruthless and satanic than his dad including the immediate killing of at least a couple of rival dons and his brother-in-law and (at least in the film) his brother Fredo.
Michael is no Hamlet. He jumps in with guns smoking and puts aside his hopes of being a conservative small-town businessmen. He had even told his wife that in their quest to become a respectable Americans perhaps they should raise their children as Protestants.
This was not to be. Michael expanded his empire to Las Vegas and had plans to do so in Cuba. His loyalties to his dad and Omerta (southern Italian code of silence) heritage had inescapably shaped him to be his father's son and prodigy.
Puzo and Coppola understood our fascination with powerful people who sometimes march to a different drummer. They understood that the narrative of an orphan boy coming to America and trying to make it was a winning one. There is unfortunate racism and misogyny in their story but the "Godfather" stories are primarily about an ethnic tribe trying to live by their wits and their own code of ethics and aspirations. They are films that doubtless could not be made today.
The dad yearned for respect and got it. The son inherited respect and earned even more of it from his service and educational honors. But he also yearned for the respectability of becoming fully American. He was already well on his way. Yet he had family business to tend to.
There are still underworld bosses in America, especially in the Northeast and in some Midwestern cities. Drug dealing is the dominant operation, sometimes in connection with Central and Latin American cartels. A larger number of gangs thrive in our major cities, more than we want to acknowledge. We may have been fascinated by the Corleone saga, yet 99.9% of us want to live in a country that cherishes constitutional practices including living under the rule of law.