If there was a Hall of Fame for employers in The Gazette’s Best Workplaces program, The Resource Exchange would be in it – the Colorado Springs nonprofit has been honored for five consecutive years and this year is the top workplace among the largest employers.
The agency, which employs more than 400 to support more than 9,000 residents of El Paso, Park, Pueblo and Teller counties with intellectual and physical disabilities, finished second last year in the extra-large category for employers with 300 or more employees and third in 2019. The Resource Exchange also was honored as a top workplace without finishing in the top three in both 2018 and 2020. The Best Workplace program began in 2017.
Vanguard Skin Specialists won the large employer category, which 76-299 employees for the second consecutive year, while Young Scholars Academy and Alpine Contracting were first-time winners in the mid-size and small categories, respectively. The mid-size category is for employers with 30-75 employees while the small category is for employers with 10-29 employees. Employers must employ at least 10 people to participate in the program.
“Each of our Best Workplace's honorees has achieved notable business performance, has happy and engaged employees – compelled by their loyalty to nominate their employer as a top workplace – and customers who keep coming back for more!” said Chris Reen, president and publisher of The Gazette, “The Best Workplaces 2022 provides trusted referrals from those in-the-know about companies that are attractive to both job seekers and new business prospects ... and we are happy to share the winners' brands and help build awareness in the community.”
Much of the work done by Resource Exchange staff focuses on coordinating care for clients, including long-term care, residential and employment support, activities and transportation and other help getting out in the community. All services are funded by Medicaid – Resource Exchange administers all waivers for the federal-state program – and are designed to help disabled persons remain their families and in the community. The agency was founded in 1964.
Vanguard Skin Specialists also finished second in the Best Workplaces program in 2020 and third in 2019. The practice was started in 2009 with a staff of four in three treatment rooms and has grown to 115 employees at eight clinics in the Colorado Springs and Denver areas, Cañon City and Pueblo, offering dermatology, dermatopathology, Mohs and plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine. Vanguard also operates a retail skincare products store called Clara at its Briargate clinic.
Young Scholars Academy also has been honored multiple times as a best workplace, finishing third in the mid-sized category last year, second in 2019 and was honored as a top workplace without finishing in the top three in 2018 and 2020. The business, a frequent winner in The Gazette’s annual Best of the Springs, offers programs to address daycare needs for children ages six weeks to 14 years, including before and after school care and summer camps for children ages 4-14.
Alpine Contracting has been honored in 2019, 2020 and 2021 as a best workplace without finishing in the top three employers and is a frequent winner in the Best of Springs. Michael Pappas started the company in 2010 after working for his uncle’s company, Archer Construction. The company specializes in remodeling kitchens and bathrooms, finishing basements, installing flooring and fireplaces as well as building home theaters, decks and patios.
The Gazette sought nominations in July with an Aug. 1 deadline; it received more than 600 nominations for 223 private, public, nonprofit and government organizations in the Pikes Peak region. Nearly 160 rolled out online surveys to their workers by Sept. 23, generating nearly 4,000 responses.
Employees were asked to answer 27 questions about organizational health, engagement and leadership plus other areas like work-life balance, training, pay, benefits and corporate social responsibility. They rated their employers with scores ranging from 1-7 and could also write comments on topics such as motivation, referrals of potential employees, retention, leadership, values and ethics, direction and cooperation.
Employers were required to have a substantial number of responses from employees to be honored as a best workplace; any with mostly negative responses was excluded. As a result of the increased participation, 102 employers were honored Thursday during a celebration at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel and are featured in a 48 -page magazine published in today's Gazette.