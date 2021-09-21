The Gazette's feature section swept the board of categories in the 2021 Society for Features Journalism Excellence-In-Features Awards, taking home nine awards among the contest's 20 categories, including best features section among North American newspapers with a circulation of up to 90,000.

The Gazette earned second place in the overall competition, coming up against other Division 1 publications such as The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, The (Nashville) Tennessean and The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

The paper's features team consists of three full-time and two part-time reporters who delve into a variety of topics from Colorado Springs' best friend chicken sandwiches to a Colorado's leather fashion brand.

"I'm fortunate to work with such a talented group of writers, photographers and designers," features editor Nathan Van Dyne said. "These journalists have a passion for the craft, and that is demonstrated each day in the product that is delivered online and in driveways."

Beyond winning Best Section, which focuses on arts and entertainment, lifestyles and other features coverage, Seth Boster's "The Mighty Penguins: In Dead of Winter, Hockey Club Awakens Sleepy Town West of Colorado Springs,” took home first for Sports Feature and “OutThere Colorado Winter Guide” won first for Best Special Section.

"These sections feature a number of fresh, local packages that showcase great writing and compelling imagery," the judges said about the best section winners. "The design and photography are outstanding."

The Gazette also earned several second-place awards in Best Features Digital Presence for “OutThere Colorado,” in Food Feature with Boster's “‘We’re Not Gonna Let You Shut Down’: On the Plains East of Colorado Springs, Signs of Hope and Resilience,” and in Video Storytelling with Skyler Ballard and Katie Klann's "Love Land: Elevation, 12,050 Feet."

Other awards included two third-place awards for Boster in the General Commentary Portfolio and Diversity in Digital Features categories and an honorable mention for Ballard and Klann's Video Storytelling.

The nine new awards add to a long legacy of The Gazette's award winning journalism.