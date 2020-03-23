The Gazette has been nominated as a finalist in the annual NIHCM awards in the General Circulation Print Journalism Award category for its production of the Mental Health series in 2019.

Reporters Jakob Rodgers, Debbie Kelley, Stephane Earls, Rachel Riley, Lance Benzel, Bill Radford, Joey Bunch, Burt Hubbard, David O. Williams, Evan Wyloge, and Steve Rabey all contributed to shine a light on the mental health care crisis in Colorado.

Read the stories here: “Mental Health: A Crisis in Colorado.”

NIHCM's mission is to recognize "outstanding research and journalism" to transform health care through evidence and collaboration. Forty-two finalists were selected by independent judges from more than 400 entries.

