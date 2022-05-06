It took 150 years to get here, and what a ride it's been.

The Gazette celebrated its 150th anniversary Thursday with a celebration at The Broadmoor's International Center.

After a reception, guests were treated to a video summarizing The Gazette's long history and the role it has played in the development of Colorado Springs.

Afterward, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn addressed the gathering.

Below are stories written to commemorate The Gazette's 150th anniversary.