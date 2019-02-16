It’s Academy Awards month, and we’ve compiled a list of Hollywood’s noteworthy movies about politics and politicians.
Hollywood films are invariably tough on elected officials. Hypocrisy, corruption, temptation, complicated motives and swollen egos are regular themes. There is an occasional “good guy,” as with Sen. Jefferson Smith in the Frank Capra classic, “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” or Dave in the pleasant yet sappy “Dave” — but they are accidental office holders rather than elected professional politicians.
Film critic Roger Ebert once said, “Film is the wrong medium for facts.” He could have also said Hollywood productions, especially in dealing with politics, specialize in mocking and disparaging ambitious political figures.
Two noted 2018 Hollywood films did just that. “The Front Runner” starring Hugh Jackman chronicles the impressive rise and humiliating fall of Colorado U.S. Sen. Gary Hart. He was elected to the Senate in 1974 and ran unsuccessfully for president in 1984. By the spring of 1987, he was the front-runner for the 1988 Democratic nomination.
But the ruggedly handsome and idealistic policy wonk stumbled ingloriously when confronted with charges of extramarital relationships. The news media jumped all over him, and he withdrew his candidacy. This less than successful film rehashes this political prince’s fall from grace.
“Vice,” starring the Oscar-nominated Christian Bale, is a provocative and partisan depiction of one of our country’s most prominent and controversial vice president. Dick Cheney had a remarkable career in politics, beginning as a congressional intern and later becoming a White House aide, White House chief of staff, member of Congress from 1979 to 1989, secretary of defense and later vice president from 2001 to 2009.
“Vice” portrays Cheney as heartless, lamely relating that to his heart ailments and heart operations. Cheney is seen as a believer in an overly powerful presidency, weapons of mass destruction in Iraq and torture. He is depicted as the manipulative power behind the throne of the George W. Bush presidency.
Liberals will find much to like in “Vice” with its conspiracy narratives. Conservatives might be impressed with Christian Bale’s acting, but will rate this film relentlessly overbearing and flawed.
So much for 2018 films. best adapted
Here, for fellow political junkies, are some of the important Hollywood takes on the American politician:
‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington’ (1939)
This is justifiably a fan favorite. Jimmy Stewart steals the show as an honest, if naive, appointed U.S. senator from the Midwest. He is everyone’s ideal valiant public servant but, alas, finds himself confronting a home state political machine and an egregiously self-serving chamber of U.S. senators. It’s good vs. evil. His so-called Senate mentor cautions Smith that “this is a man’s world, Jeff, and you’ve got to check your ideals outside the door.”
But our hero refuses “to play ball” with corrupt politicians and, inspired by Jefferson and Lincoln, fights, especially in a memorable filibuster scene, to defend himself and American political ideals.
‘Dave’ (1993)
Here again, an entirely apolitical accidental novice gets thrust into high political office, this time the presidency. Similar to Jefferson Smith, Dave becomes authentic, honest, idealistic and heroic.
The fairy-tale plot here strains the imagination. An ordinary guy, Dave Kovic (played by Kevin Kline), is a small town businessman who is asked by the Secret Service to act as a double for the real president. Dave gladly does so believing he is doing his civic duty.
Then the real president has a stroke and goes into a coma. The president’s advisers dislike the vice president so much that they “install” Dave as the new president. Dave succeeds brilliantly and wins everybody over with his kindness and noble deeds. “Dave” is a mindlessly simplistic yet entertaining film. Its larger theme is that the regular politicians are a corrupt and unsavory lot.
‘The Candidate’ (1972)
Robert Redford plays an earnest and progressive young lawyer drafted into running for the U.S. Senate in California. Bill McKay agrees to run and initially campaigns as a principled liberal. Then his “handlers” take over and convince him to water down his issues and emphasize his style and image. The handlers reframe the election contest as a simple choice between youth and age as well as virility and impotence.
McKay gets repackaged and essentially corrupted. Eventually, the campaign swallows McKay.
This is a tale of an anti-politician becoming a “winning” politician with his victory purchased by vagueness on the issues and the triumph of personality over substance. He is elected, but Bill McKay has become Senator Sellout, a user of scams and cover-ups, even before he is sworn into office.
‘The Seduction of Joe Tynan’ (1979)
This film provides a similar but more complicated message as in “The Candidate.” Joe Tynan, played by Alan Alda, develops presidential aspirations. His challenge is how to balance family and friendships with the necessary consuming drive to acquire political power and success.
Tynan begins to flip-flop on the issues and becomes an absentee father and spouse. His wheezy slogan is, “Joe believes in putting the American people first.” Just as his wife is about to throw him out of their home due to neglect, Joe realizes he can only succeed in the election with the apparent loving support of his family.
Alan Alda is terrific, but the movie ends on a note of ambiguity. Still, the message here is that politics is a tough, demanding occupation and the drive needed to excel is seductive in a variety of ways.
‘Primary Colors’ (1998)
Actor John Travolta is an uncanny lookalike to former President Bill Clinton. He stars as Jack Stanton, a Southern governor who loves people, projects amazing empathy and is a person of varied and reckless appetites.
Stanton is committed to doing whatever it takes to become president because he believes “we can change the whole country” and “history is what we are all about.” Stanton is a likable but sleazy rogue. His apology for his questionable behavior is that “this is the price you have to pay to lead.” Filmgoers are left asking: Can’t one be a leader and a good person, too?
‘All the King’s Men’ (1949)
Oscar-winning actor Broderick Crawford stars as Gov. Willie Stark, a self-made, up-from-the-hicks lawyer who becomes a populist governor of a Southern state. It is a story based on former Louisiana Gov. Huey Long. It emphasizes the hardball political creed: “I’d make a deal with the devil if it’ll help me carry out my program.”
Stark evolves into a shameless wheeler-dealer who sadly becomes intoxicated with his newfound political power and influence. Stark was well-intentioned, and he brought about needed reforms. But he becomes a power-obsessed, woman-chasing alcoholic who subverts moral as well as constitutional principles.
‘The Manchurian Candidate’ (1962)
Angela Lansbury and Frank Sinatra star in this mocking portrait of political paranoia directed and co-produced by John Frankenheimer.
Based on a novel by Richard Condon, the film satirizes communists, anti-communists, politicians, the media and the shallow political culture of the 1950s.
This film has so many jolts and reversals that it is hard to tell who is telling the truth and what the truth is.
The movie is timely for today because it succeeds in forcing viewers to question nearly everything that anyone in politics says — to be aware of brainwashing and collusion in the United States as well as from enemies abroad.
‘Advise and Consent’ (1962)
This film was based on Allen Drury’s bestselling 1959 novel of the same name. Both the novel and the film capture U.S. senators at work, sometimes collaborating and sometimes undermining one another. Although the film captures intrigue and skullduggery, it also suggests most of the senators are decent hardworking representatives of their home states.
The heart of the film is a heated confirmation hearing that results in the rejection of a presidential nominee for secretary of state. The film teaches that politics can be incredibly personal and that friendships and civility can count for as much, if not more than, partisanship or ideology.
The film gives us some good politicians yet it also reinforces negative stereotypes about politics.
‘The Last Hurrah’ (1958)
John Ford directs Spencer Tracy in this nostalgic elegy to an over-the-hill mayor and his out-of-date political machine.
The mayor is sympathetically depicted as helping his ethnic clan and the underdogs of a city that resembles Boston.
The film is a faithful portrait of urban and ethnic politics in the 1950s.
‘Bob Roberts’ (1992)
Actor Tim Robbins wrote, directed and played the lead in this mockumentary of a cynical mudslinging maverick evangelical conservative. In a campaign for a U.S. Senate seat, the candidate exploits all the new technologies of modern-era politics. The candidate is ingratiating and celebrates family values and nationalism as he crusades around his state singing counterprotest songs such as “This Land was Made for Me” and “Times are Changin’ Back.”
The candidate is depicted as a self-made libertarian multimillionaire, yet his sketchy background is littered with suspicious Gatsbyesque financial dealings. He is a crafty, sleazy and politically savvy politician who preaches meaningless rhetoric and propaganda. He cleverly accuses journalists of “abusing their responsibility” when they ask probing questions. Sounds familiar nowadays.
Hollywood films understandably reflect our skepticism about politics and politicians, yet films excessively disparage politics and too relentlessly present it as an evil craft, best avoided by decent people.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy have each taught American politics courses for more than 50 years. Between them, they have authored, coauthored or edited more than 20 books.