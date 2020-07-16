Hours after Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order mandating that Coloradans wear masks in public indoor settings, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter Thursday that it would not be issuing citations for those who violate the order.
Instead of issuing citations, the Sheriff's Office will continue to encourage people to wear face coverings.
"These are trying times in many aspects for law enforcement. We cannot afford to take actions that further erode the public trust in us," the Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. "As such, the official position of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is to continue to educate the public on the benefits of wearing face coverings in enclosed public places.
"We will stress that wearing a mask will slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. We will not, however, be expending resources of the (Sheriff's Office) on issuing citations to individuals not wearing masks."
Enforcement of the mask mandate issued by Gov. Jared Polis won't be a high priority for Colorado Springs police, Mayor John Suthers said Thursday.
"From a priority standpoint this is going to be the lowest of the lowest," he said.
However, police officers will respond if a business calls because a customer has refused to wear a mask and it has turned into a confrontation, Suthers said.
Not wearing a mask inside a business could be considered trespassing, Polis said.
"If somebody were to run into a store naked or without a mask, they are trespassing," he said.
The Sheriff's Office tweeted that they would also respond to trespass calls.
"We have responded to calls like this before COVID and currently. If any business owner asks a party to leave and they refuse, we will respond, as we have always done."
The order, which was issued Thursday and goes into effect midnight Friday, applies to all Coloradans older than 10 and will remain in place for the next 30 days. Those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering are exempt from the order. Read more here.