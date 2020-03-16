By now, most should know that one of the best ways to protect oneself from the coronavirus is to practice social distancing. That means stay six feet away from each other as much as possible.
Also, don't go to work or other social settings if you're sick or showing symptoms like a fever, tiredness and dry cough. Read more here.
With the help of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, here are some of the do's and don'ts we should keep in mind amid fears of the coronavirus continuing to spread worldwide, including in El Paso County:
- Do keep your kids at home and separate them from others if you think they're sick. In this case, do call your health care provider about possible next steps. Parents who have concerns may call the Children's Hospital Colorado hotline at 720-777-0123;
- Do keep in mind the size and space of a group if you decide to have a gathering. Aim to have the fewest number of children in the largest space available. Ask parents and guardians to check their kids' temperature before coming over;
- Do cover your sneezes and coughs;
- Do wash your hands frequently and thoroughly for 20 seconds;
- Do frequently clean high-touch surfaces like doorknobs, toys and keyboards and equipment like bats and balls;
- Do limit face-to-face contact;
- Don't go to events or gatherings with 50 or more people;
- Don't use a hand sanitizer that contains anything less than 60% alcohol. That is, if soap and water are not available;
- Don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands;
- Don't share food, water bottles, utensils or cups.