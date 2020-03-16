By now, most should know that one of the best ways to protect oneself from the coronavirus is to practice social distancing. That means stay six feet away from each other as much as possible.

Also, don't go to work or other social settings if you're sick or showing symptoms like a fever, tiredness and dry cough. Read more here.

With the help of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, here are some of the do's and don'ts we should keep in mind amid fears of the coronavirus continuing to spread worldwide, including in El Paso County: