More than a month since the closure of the San Juan National Forest, fire officials reopened some major trails and roads in the area that went untouched by the 416 and Burro fires.
Most notably, hikers will be able to access The Colorado Trail. Other trails open to the public include the Ryman Trail, Salt Creek Trail and Sharktooth Trail to Sharktooth Peak. Fishing along the shore of the Dolores River is also open.
The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad will resume full service Thursday after it suspended its operations June 1, The Durango Herald reported.
General manager John Harper says 150 employees were furloughed because of the closure, which he estimated caused an economic loss of about $33 million to the area.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Some in the community blamed the coal-fired train, which regularly spits out embers and other flammable particulates that are usually put out by a trailing water tender.
The announcements comes two days after the National Incident Management Organization team assigned to the 416 fire closed its command post at Animas Valley Elementary School.
The school had served as the command post for the NIMO team and the Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management team since June 9.
Officials from the Forest Service will have access to firefighting resources, though they do not anticipate their need, The Durango Herald reported.
“The fire’s pretty much smoldering away at this point,” said Gretchen Fitzgerald, a spokeswoman for the San Juan National Forest. “There’s no active burning.”
The 416 fire, which sparked June 1, was last reported at 54,129 acres and 50 percent containment. Though one of the largest wildfires in Colorado history, no structures were lost and no injuries or fatalities were reported.
The nearby Burro fire was detected June 8 just west of the 416 fire. It was last reported at 4,593 acres and 50 percent containment.
Several other wildfires continued to burn across the state Thursday.
- Residents of Wagon Creek and Forbes Park were able to return home Tuesday and Wednesday, San Luis Valley Emergency reported, as the 107,967-acre Spring Creek fire reached 83 percent containment Wednesday afternoon. Highways 160 and and 12 reopened Saturday after closing June 27 because of heavy smoke and poor visibility from the third largest fire in the state’s history. Stopping, parking or standing outside of vehicles is not allowed along Highway 160 from La Veta to Fort Garland, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.
- Mandatory evacuations for the Lake Christine fire near Basalt were lifted Wednesday, but residents of El Jebel and Basalt remain under pre-evacuation status, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office announced. Around 800 residents have returned home as of July 7, fire authorities reported. Nearly 400 firefighters are battling the blaze, which was 6,345 acres and 49 percent contained Wednesday.
- Over 13,000 acres continue to burn in the Weston Pass, which was 74 percent contained Thursday morning. Fire authorities said areas west of U.S. Highway 285 and the entire area of the Buffalo Peaks Wilderness remain closed. Stopping in the fire area along Hwy 285 is prohibited and the speed limit is set at 50 mph. County Road 22 is open to the public, but areas south of the road are still closed. Closures are still in effect for areas north of Trout Creek Pass.
- A 1,280-acre fire sparked by lightning June 28 was still 20 percent contained as of Wednesday. Nearly 50 firefighters continue to manage the blaze burning 13 miles southwest of Fraser.
- A fire 30 miles southwest of Meeker was a little more than 1,000 acres and 90 percent contained as of Wednesday. Crews anticipate the fire will be contained by Sunday.
- Burning about 20 miles west of Meeker is the Sprague fire, which was just under 100 acres and 50 percent contained as of Wednesday. Crews managing the Sprague fire are also managing the Ridgetop fire about 10 miles south of Meeker. The fire is estimated to be 144 acres, but a containment is not known at this time.
The Gazette's Haley Candelario contributed to this report.