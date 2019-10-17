With a population that once climbed to over 10,000 residents in 1891, Creede is now a fully functioning town with only 290 people who call it home. As you might imagine, tons of structures remain from the late 1800’s or what’s become known as the last silver boom in Colorado. Whether you’re looking to find a new place to explore or for a blast from the past, Creede is one town that’s definitely worth the visit.
One of the big natural attractions in Creede, Colorado is North Clear Creek Falls. This water is generally visited between June and September with the busiest month for tourism being July.
Another popular attraction in the Creede, Colorado area is the Bachelor Loop scenic drive. Accessible in most passenger vehicles, this 17-mile long route delivers a great look into the town’s mining past.
Creede is also close to the Wheeler Geologic Area, one of the most unique rock formations in the country. Once named Colorado’s first National Monument, this destination is a little tough to get to, but it’s worth the hike.
Creede is also near the headwaters of the Rio Grande, making it a great area for fly-fishing.