colorful colorado creede

The historic Main Street in Creede comes to life on a summer morning. The brick buildings replaced the original wooden

structures that burned down June 5, 1892, in a fire that destroyed much of the business district.

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK

With a population that once climbed to over 10,000 residents in 1891, Creede is now a fully functioning town with only 290 people who call it home. As you might imagine, tons of structures remain from the late 1800’s or what’s become known as the last silver boom in Colorado. Whether you’re looking to find a new place to explore or for a blast from the past, Creede is one town that’s definitely worth the visit.

One of the big natural attractions in Creede, Colorado is North Clear Creek Falls. This water is generally visited between June and September with the busiest month for tourism being July.

CREEDE

North Clear Creek Falls in Hinsdale County, just went of the town of Creede, serves as a great rest stop and provides great photographic opportunities for visitors of the area. Photo by Susannah Kay, The Gazette

Another popular attraction in the Creede, Colorado area is the Bachelor Loop scenic drive. Accessible in most passenger vehicles, this 17-mile long route delivers a great look into the town’s mining past.

colorful colorado creede

Cars pass the Commodore Mines along the Bachelor Loop north of Creede . The last big mining operation, the Bulldog Mine and Homestake Co., closed in 1985 when silver prices fell below $6 per ounce, and 110 men and women found themselves unemployed. With mining gone, the town transformed itself into a seasonal tourist mecca.

Creede is also close to the Wheeler Geologic Area, one of the most unique rock formations in the country. Once named Colorado’s first National Monument, this destination is a little tough to get to, but it’s worth the hike.

United Way focusing on human needs

Some have nicknamed the bizarre rocky shards at the base of the Wheeler Geologic Area “Dante’s Lost Souls.” Photo by

Creede is also near the headwaters of the Rio Grande, making it a great area for fly-fishing.

Load comments