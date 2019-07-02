The holidays have positioned themselves as the best times to save and the Fourth of July is no different.
Here is your complete guide to find where you can get the most bang for your buck in celebration of freedom:
Applebee's Grill & Bar - Kids under 12 eat for free. Up to four kids per adult entree purchased.
BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse - Enjoy a $13.95 half rack of baby-back ribs or tri-tip entree with two sides and a pizookie.
Hungry Howie's - Buy a carry out large pizza at regular price and get a medium on topping pizza for 4 cents.
Arc Thrift Stores - 50% off most items.
Einstein Bros - $8 Baker's dozen box between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m..
Domino's - $7.99 carry out special 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sonic Drive In - 50% off shakes, floats and ice cream slushees after 8 p.m. through September 2.
Flat Irons American Bar & Grill - 20% off all gluten free pizzas, burgers and sandwiches.
Jose Muldoon's - Sip on $3.50 drinks and $5.00 eats during happy hour between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and again at 11 p.m. to close.
Wendy's - Get a free half sized Berry Burst Chicken Salad with purchase on the Wendy's app.
Outback - Anyone military member with a federal I.D. or any public servant with a state I.D. receives 20% off of their meal.
Quiznos - Get a free four inch sub and 38 points if you download the Quiznos app and use.
Chili's Bar & Grill - Sip on $5 margaritas.
7-Eleven - Veteran's get a free Big Gulp or coffee if they sign up for a Veteran's Advantage account.