As storms go, even a "baby" bomb cyclone could be expected to wreak some havoc. Or at least drop some snow.
So what happened Wednesday that the predicted blizzard turned out to be such a dud?
According to Kathleen Torgerson, the lead forecaster in the National Weather Service's Pueblo office, the blame — or the credit — goes to what is known as dry air entrainment. In short, dry air turned off the snow.
"It's a fancy way of saying that the storm didn't develop when we thought it was going to," Torgerson said. "We expected it to come over the mountains, pick up moisture to add to what it was carrying from the Pacific and curl that moisture back around the system, which didn't happen."
Denver still got about 4 to 8 inches, northern El Paso County somewhat less and barely a trace fell in much of Colorado Springs.
Winds in Colorado Springs and Denver maxed out at 55 and 41 mph, respectively. Though still strong, it was nothing compared with the record-breaking 96 mph gust clocked at the Colorado Springs Airport during March's bomb cyclone.
Predicting if, when and where storms will build is tough, especially in the spring and fall when the ground temperature prior to storms is high, Torgerson said. Sometimes, when forecasters pinpoint the epicenter of a storm 10 miles away from where it actually lands, "it looks like we messed up.
"It's a very delicate dance we do when storms come from across mountains and are projected to intensify on the Front Range. ... Sometimes, like Wednesday's storm, they gain power too late and only hit hard when they reach the northeast part of the state."
Colorado is particularly challenging compared with plains states to the east. In Kansas and Nebraska, forecasters can watch the storm take shape for miles and make predictions over a longer period of time. In Colorado, the weather service is bent to the will of the mountains.
"What hits is determined by where Mother Nature draws the line," Torgerson said.
Whether the predictions were right or wrong, Colorado Springs was ready, said one of the city's snow managers, Chris Howard.
"We make arrangements and predictions based on what we're given, and when it doesn't pan out, we make adjustments," he said.
The city had its full fleet out by 2:30 p.m. When the snow failed to materialize, some of the crews manning the south and west were sent home.
"We kept some patrol in those areas just in case," Howard said.
Though not as dangerous as past storms, roads up north were slick with ice when the sun went down and wind chill values plummeted to 18 degrees in Black Forest. Wind chill values reached -3 in the northeast corner of El Paso County.
In terms of safety and emergency management, Torgerson and Howard agreed that they'd rather everyone err on the side of caution than be blindsided by the elements.
"If you were prepared, weren't out on slick roads and didn't get into an accident, is it so bad that the blizzard didn't last long and not much snow fell?" Torgerson said.