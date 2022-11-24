The Thanksgiving Day football schedule in this year includes five games.

The day kicks off at 10:30 a.m. MT with the Detroit Lions (4-6) hosting the Buffalo Bills (7-3). Watch on CBS.

The second of three NFL games follows at 2:30 p.m. on FOX when the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host the New York Giants (7-3) in an NFC East clash. Watch on FOX.

The Egg Bowl follows, with 14th-ranked Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) hosting in-state rival Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4 SEC) at 5 p.m. Watch on ESPN.

Thanksgiving Day football wraps up with the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) hosting to the New England Patriots (6-4) at 6:15 p.m. Watch on NBC.