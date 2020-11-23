Happy Thanksgiving

CLOSINGS

Banks and credit unions: Closed Thursday.

Buses (Metro Transit): No bus service Thursday.

Government offices: City: Closed Thursday and Friday; County: Closed Thursday, some offices closed Friday as well; State, federal: Closed Thursday.

Libraries: Closed Thursday.

Post Office: Office closed and no mail service Thursday.

Public schools: Closed for Thanksgiving break. Check with individual districts for dates.

The Gazette: Office closed Thursday; newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills Mall and The Promenade Shops at Briargate closed Thursday.

Walmart: Closed Thursday.

Major department and grocery stores: Check with individual stores.

