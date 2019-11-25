Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s not over the Thanksgiving holiday around the Colorado Springs area.

Closings

Banks and credit unions: Closed Thursday.

Buses (Metro Transit): No bus service Thursday.

Government offices: City, county, state offices closed Thursday and Friday. Federal offices closed Thursday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed Thursday.

Post Office: Offices closed and no mail service Thursday.

Public schools: Closed for Thanksgiving break. Check with individual districts for dates.

The Gazette: Office closed Thursday; newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and The Promenade Shops at Briargate: Closed Thursday.

Road conditions and other information:

Colorado: 1-877-315-7623, cotrip.org

Arizona: 1-888-411-7623, az511.com

Kansas: 1-800-585-7623, ksdot.org

Nebraska: 1-800-906-9069, 511.nebraska.gov

New Mexico: 1-800-432-4269, tinyurl.com/ketyaqw

Oklahoma: 1-844-465-4997, ok.gov/odot

Texas: 1-800-452-9292, drivetexas.org

Utah: 1-866-511-8824, tinyurl.com/mqs83fu

Wyoming: 1-888-996-7623, wyoroad.info