Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s not over the Thanksgiving holiday around the Colorado Springs area.
Closings
Banks and credit unions: Closed Thursday.
Buses (Metro Transit): No bus service Thursday.
Government offices: City, county, state offices closed Thursday and Friday. Federal offices closed Thursday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed Thursday.
Post Office: Offices closed and no mail service Thursday.
Public schools: Closed for Thanksgiving break. Check with individual districts for dates.
The Gazette: Office closed Thursday; newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and The Promenade Shops at Briargate: Closed Thursday.
Road conditions and other information:
Colorado: 1-877-315-7623, cotrip.org
Arizona: 1-888-411-7623, az511.com
Kansas: 1-800-585-7623, ksdot.org
Nebraska: 1-800-906-9069, 511.nebraska.gov
New Mexico: 1-800-432-4269, tinyurl.com/ketyaqw
Oklahoma: 1-844-465-4997, ok.gov/odot
Texas: 1-800-452-9292, drivetexas.org
Utah: 1-866-511-8824, tinyurl.com/mqs83fu
Wyoming: 1-888-996-7623, wyoroad.info