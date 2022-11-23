Thanksgiving
CLOSINGS

Banks and credit unions: Closed Thursday.

Buses (Metro Transit): No bus service Thursday.

Government offices: City and state: Closed Thursday and Friday; County: Closed Thursday, some offices closed Friday as well; Federal: Closed Thursday.

Libraries: All branches will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday and be closed Thursday.

Post Office: Office closed and no mail service Thursday.

Public schools: Closed for Thanksgiving break. Check with individual districts for dates.

The Gazette: Office closed Thursday; newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills Mall and The Promenade Shops at Briargate closed Thursday; The Citadel and Chapel Hills Mall open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. and The Promenade Shops at Briargate open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday.

Major department and grocery stores: Check with individual stores.

Road conditions and other information:

Colorado: cotrip.org

Arizona: az511.com

Kansas: tinyurl.com/2v7hwhha

Nebraska: 511.nebraska.gov

New Mexico: nmroads.com

Oklahoma: ok.gov/odot

Texas: drivetexas.org

Utah: udot.utah.gov

Wyoming: wyoroad.info

