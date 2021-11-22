Thanksgiving

Courtesy of Ironwood Custom Builders

CLOSINGS

Banks and credit unions: Closed Thursday.

Buses (Metro Transit): No bus service Thursday.

Government offices: City, county and state: Closed Thursday and Friday; Federal: Closed Thursday.

Libraries: All branches closed Thursday and Friday.

Post Office: Office closed and no mail service Thursday.

Public schools: Closed for Thanksgiving break. Check with individual districts for dates.

The Gazette: Office closed Thursday; newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills Mall and The Promenade Shops at Briargate closed Thursday.

Major department and grocery stores: Check with individual stores.

Tags

Load comments