CLOSINGS
Banks and credit unions: Closed Thursday.
Buses (Metro Transit): No bus service Thursday.
Government offices: City, county and state: Closed Thursday and Friday; Federal: Closed Thursday.
Libraries: All branches closed Thursday and Friday.
Post Office: Office closed and no mail service Thursday.
Public schools: Closed for Thanksgiving break. Check with individual districts for dates.
The Gazette: Office closed Thursday; newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills Mall and The Promenade Shops at Briargate closed Thursday.
Major department and grocery stores: Check with individual stores.