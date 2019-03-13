Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke reportedly confirmed to an El Paso TV station that he is indeed running for president, potentially ending months of speculation.
"I'm really proud of what El Paso did and what El Paso represents. It's a big part of why I'm running. This city is the best example of this country at its best,” the Democrat said in a text message to KTSM, the local NBC affiliate Wednesday.
Text from @BetoORourke to KTSM, the El Paso TV station, confirming his run pic.twitter.com/6FER8zu21Z— Emily Ramshaw (@eramshaw) March 13, 2019
The El Paso native has been fueling speculation for months about whether or not he will throw his hat into the ring of 2020 Democratic challengers. He was widely expected to announce this week.
O’Rourke represented El Paso's district in Congress from 2013 to 2019, but is best known for running against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz for his Senate seat in 2018. The race, and O'Rourke's record-breaking fundraising, drew attention from across the country, as O'Rourke kept it a tighter race than many imagined possible. Since then, the 46-year-old's next move has been the source of speculation and attention, including a feature story in Vanity Fair published Wednesday evening.