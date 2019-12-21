EVERGREEN — A Texas man pleaded guilty to a dozen charges related to illegal hunting that took place in Colorado over the course of several years, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Raymond P. Muse, 50, of Chireno, Texas, pleaded guilty to willful destruction of wildlife and received a deferred judgment and sentence on that felony charge. Additionally, Muse pleaded guilty to 11 misdemeanor charges, including illegal possession of wildlife and hunting without a license earlier this month in Jefferson County District Court.
Muse also paid fines in excess of $53,000, according to CPW, and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and a court-ordered suspension of all hunting, fishing, and trapping related activities.
Muse's cell phone later proved to be invaluable in providing a history of his illegal poaching habits, according to CPW.