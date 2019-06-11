A Texas man was killed while rafting the Arkansas River's whitewater Monday, just days after state officials issued high-water warnings across the state.
Sameer Prasla, 42, was thrown from his raft 17 miles west of Cañon City, near Spike Buck Gulch, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office reported.
Although Prasla was wearing a life jacket and helmet, officials suspect he accidentally drowned. No one else on his raft was injured, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Arkansas was rushing at about 4,200 cubic feet per second — nearly double the average June flow of 2,200 cfs, local and state agencies reported.
The river below the Pueblo Dam was indefinitely closed Tuesday to inner-tubes and non-whitewater boats, but the upper Arkansas through its 152-mile Headwaters Recreation Area remains open, state Parks and Wildlife announced Tuesday.
The river also was closed east of Pueblo Boulevard by the Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.
The National Weather Service issued a "severe alert" for Cañon City, where the Arkansas River is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday, producing minor flooding through Sunday. Residents are advised to stay away from the banks of rivers and streams, which can become saturated, easily break off and fall into potentially deadly fast-flowing flood water.
Advisories were in place, too, for two river stretches between the towns of Granite and Buena Vista as well as the segment running through the Royal Gorge west of Cañon City, the Pueblo Chieftain reported.
The bulging Arkansas River also led to cancellations of some events at the FIBArk (First in Boating the Arkansas) this Thursday through Sunday.
As flows near Salida exceeded 3,240 cfs, FIBArk called off Friday's SUP Skills for Bills, Saturday's Hooligan Race and SUP Cross and Sunday’s Crazy River Dog Contest, the Mountain Mail reported.
Still, organizers said, rafters on the high, rushing water should make for good entertainment for the thousands of spectators expected.
Outfitters had been expecting Colorado's abundant snowmelt to provide its best season in decades, extending the usual rafting season.
"Yes, we have a way above average snowpack, but it's not setting a record for the highest peak," said Bob Hamel, executive director of the Arkansas River Outfitters Association. "It's high water, which we have experienced before."
But as the snow melts from Colorado's extremely snowy winter, "it's going to come fast and furious," said Hamel. With 152 miles of Arkansas rafting water, the Outfitters Association has worked closely with Parks and Wildlife to recommend closures at certain Class 4 and 5 sections.
Nonetheless, there always are safe spots to raft, he said, and guides get training every day.
"It's part of what we do and accept in the inherent risk of adventure sports. But we stack the deck in our favor."
But in adventure sports such as rafting, people need to know their limitations. Even strong, healthy individuals can get swept away fast with water levels this high, Hamel said.
"It can get disorienting fast."