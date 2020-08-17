A man from El Paso, Texas died Sunday evening during a rollover crash in Pueblo County, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The driver was headed northbound in the right lane on Interstate 25 south of Colorado City near mile marker 73 around 6:30 p.m. when he didn't turn enough on a curve of the road.
The Freightliner truck he was driving veered toward the left edge of the road then over-corrected back to the right side rolling onto its left side in the left lane while hitting the guardrail on the right side. The vehicle came to a stop upright on the east side of the guardrail.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
No other information was released.