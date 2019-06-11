A Texas man died Monday in the Arkansas River while whitewater rafting just days after state officials issued high water warning across the state.
Sameer Prasla, 42, was rafting with the Rocky Mountain High Adventure Base when he was thrown from his raft 17 miles west of Cañon City, near Spike Buck Gulch, Fremont County Sheriff's Office reported. Prasla was in Colorado with a Boy Scouts of America group.
Prasla was wearing a life jacket and a helmet while out on the water, the sheriff's office said. There were other rafters aboard, however, officials confirmed that none of them were injured.
Fremont undersheriff Derek Irvine said the initial speculation is accidental drowning, despite the fact that Prasla was wearing the proper safety gear. The official cause of death has not been released.
A news release from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office stated that the river flow Monday was estimated to be about 4,200 cubic feet per second. The average rate of flow this time of year is 2,200 cubic feet per second, said a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release.
This is the state’s second river rafting-related death this year. Officials say high water can create dangerous conditions in the rivers. Several rafting companies are now avoiding three sections of the Arkansas River because of the high water.
Parks and Wildlife announced Tuesday that a section of the Arkansas River below the dam at Lake Pueblo State Park is indefinitely closed to people on inner-tubes and non-whitewater boats. The closure did not include the upper Arkansas River through the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, read the release.
The Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Sheriff's Office also issued closures of the Arkansas River east of Pueblo Boulevard.
Rafting outfitters expect upcoming snowmelt to provide Colorado with its best season in decades, according to a recent Associated Press story. Abundant snowfall in the high country through the end of May is expected to bring an extended rafting season as the snow melts.
Liz Henderson contributed to this report.