Enrollments for health insurance in Colorado under the Affordable Care Act will not be impacted by a ruling Friday by a U.S. District judge in Texas declaring the law unconstitutional, state officials said.
The decision Friday finding core provisions of “Obamacare” unconstitutional comes just before the end of a six-week open enrollment period for coverage in 2019 is likely to be appealed and ultimately decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Trump administration has said ACA will remain in effect until appeals are decided.
The Colorado Division of Insurance declared that, even with the ruling, “the ACA isn’t going away,” especially for those with pre-existing conditions.
“I said it in June when this case first bubbled up, and I’ll say it again: Guaranteed health insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions is enshrined in Colorado law,” Interim Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway said Saturday in a news release.
“The Division of Insurance will continue to enforce Colorado law and maintain this important protection for our citizens.”
Open enrollment for people who buy individual health insurance plans ends Jan. 15. Those wanting coverage beginning on Jan. 1 must enroll by the end of Saturday.
