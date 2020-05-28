Going against the grain, a Texas bar owner is making it clear he does not want people wearing masks in his establishment.
Liberty Tree Tavern owner Kevin Smith said he's following social distancing guidelines in his bar, so the masks are unnecessary. He said if people feel they should wear a mask to go out, they should stay at home instead.
Anyone going to the bar will be greeted with a sign on the outside: "Due to our concerns for our customers, if they FEEL (not think), that they need to wear a mask, they should stay home until they FEEL that it's safe to be in public without one. Sorry, No Mask Allowed."
Elgin resident Ross Owens agreed with the explanation. Speaking about people wearing masks in public, he said they're taking an unnecessary risk.
