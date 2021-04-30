A Colorado Springs man was arrested in Texas on suspicion of killing a 33-year-old woman, whose body was found on a roadside south of Fountain last month, authorities said Friday.

Joseph Hunnicutt, 41, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Alison Cantrell, who was found dead March 15, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Details uncovered during the investigation led detectives to track down Hunnicutt in Grayson County, north of Dallas, Texas, the Sheriff’s Office said, though it is unclear what exactly linked him to Cantrell’s death.

Hunnicutt, who deputies say also goes by aliases Justin Bailey and Joseph Sullivan, was Cantrell’s longtime boyfriend and father of their daughter, Cantrell’s friends told The Gazette.

Hunnicutt was held at Collin County Jail in McKinney, Texas, pending an extradition, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Cantrell was a mother, a skilled roller derby player and a bartender at Mother Muff’s in Old Colorado City, according to friends and the bar’s manager.

Her former California roller derby teammates remembered Cantrell, who went by ‘Ally Crash,' for her slick moves on the derby track and “kind soul.”

Deputies began investigating her death as a homicide, two days after they found her body near the intersection of Old Pueblo Road and Midway Ranch Road.