The San Antonio City Council voted Thursday against the opening of a Chick-Fil-A concession at the city’s airport after members of council voiced concern about the chain's record on LGBTQ issues.
The vote was 6 to 4 with one abstention.
The Chick-Fil-A restaurant was part of a group of ten “concepts” Paradies Lagardère, a company that operates stores in airports and hotels throughout the U.S. and Canada, seeks to open in 10,000 square feet of space in Terminal A.
In 2012, the company’s CEO, Dan T. Cathy, said he opposed marriage equality. It was revealed the company donated millions of dollars to political groups seen as hostile to LGBTQ rights.