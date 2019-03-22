Chick fil A Gay Marriage
This Thursday, July 19, 2012 photo shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta. Gay rights advocates were surprised Thursday that the president of the Atlanta-based chain has taken a public position against same-sex marriage. Chick-fil-A President Dan Cathy said this week that his privately owned company is "guilty as charged" in support of what he called the biblical definition of the family unit. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

 Mike Stewart
The San Antonio City Council voted Thursday against the opening of a Chick-Fil-A concession at the city’s airport after members of council voiced concern about the chain's record on LGBTQ issues.

The vote was 6 to 4 with one abstention.

The Chick-Fil-A restaurant was part of a group of ten “concepts” Paradies Lagardère, a company that operates stores in airports and hotels throughout the U.S. and Canada, seeks to open in 10,000 square feet of space in Terminal A.

In 2012, the company’s CEO, Dan T. Cathy, said he opposed marriage equality. It was revealed the company donated millions of dollars to political groups seen as hostile to LGBTQ rights.

