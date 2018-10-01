Residents can watch election officials test El Paso County's voting equipment at 9 a.m. Tuesday before the Nov. 6 election.
The Clerk and Recorder's Office will conduct its "Logic and Accuracy" test on devices that tally votes, including ballot scanners and electronic voting machines, says a county news release.
The testing will take place at the Citizens Service Center at 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road. Officials expect it to be completed Thursday.
The equipment must properly display ballots, record votes and calculate results.
“This process is an important safeguard for our democracy. It ensures the voting process accurately reflects the intent of the voter," Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in a statement. “That is why we believe in doing this test in an open and transparent way. People need to know they can trust the election process.”