The Colorado Springs Automobile Dealers Association will host a Test Drive Car Show and Career Fair from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Pikes Peak Community College’s Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.
The event will be held in the Atrium Building, D parking lot and auto bays.
A late-model car show, auto shop demonstrations and opportunities to talk to potential employers in the auto, diesel and collision industries will be featured.
The event is free and open to the public.
PPCC’s High School Programs office, local school districts and auto industry representatives are presenting the event.
Auto, diesel and collision industries are in need of skilled workers, according to the Colorado Springs Auto Dealers’ Association. Marketing, accounting and sales jobs also are available.
An aging workforce is contributing to the job openings, the association said.
PPCC works with local middle and high schools to pique students’ interest in attaining Applied Science degrees and certificates in career and technical fields.
Students can earn college credits toward any degree at PPCC before they graduate from high school.