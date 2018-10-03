Colorado Springs nonprofit TESSA has merged with the Women’s Resource Agency, combining services to women and their children who are victims of sexual and family violence.
Since 1977, TESSA has provided a confidential safe-house, legal assistance, counseling and children’s programs, and a 24-hour crisis phone line to those in need.
Women’s Resource Agency helps women regain financial stability on their own. The agency offers workshops, work attire and provides resources that women might need to seek employment. Women can sign up for workshops in building self-confidence, financial planning, learn basic computer skills and search for jobs.
“This integration means we will be able to expand our reach to better meet the needs of people in our community who are hurting and need a helping hand,” SherryLynn Boyles, Executive Director of TESSA, said in a statement issued Wednesday.
WRA will change its name to Women’s Resource Center to clarify that its services are now under the support of TESSA.