The unofficial start of summer came, and went, with little fanfare and lots of elbow room in Old Colorado City, which on Memorial Day looked more like a stirring ghost town than the site of Colorado Springs’ largest annual street fair, Territory Days.
“Usually, preparing for Territory Days, we make, like, 1,000 (caramel) apples and usually make more as the weekend goes on,” said Breanna Volk, a manager at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on W. Colorado Ave. “I think this weekend, we’ve gone through maybe 300 apples, if that. And we have an apple sale going on.”
Memorial Day is usually among the busiest weekends of the year in this west-side Springs’ neighborhood, drawing as many as 150,000 visitors for a three-day festival that includes street vendors, live music and performances by Native American dancers, Wild West gunfight reenactments and live blacksmith demonstrations.
With the 45th annual Territory Days canceled and restaurants and other businesses just beginning to emerge from social-distancing rules, the first federal holiday since the pandemic shut-down was a muted start to the tourist season.
At noon on Monday, a few dozen people strolled down the sidewalks of West Colorado Avenue. Two of them were newlyweds Sierra and J.T. South, who drove from Oklahoma to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their romance.
“So usually this place is poppin’?” said J.T., gazing at the sparse scene around Bancroft Park.
Earlier that morning, the nearby Mountain Shadows Restaurant welcomed patrons, in socially-distanced dining spots indoors and out, for the first time in more than two months.
Philharmonic, fireworks to bring Fourth of July celebration to porches of Colorado Springs residents
“Usually, it’s crazy busy right now. We have a list, and we’re usually rocking and rolling,” said owner Ben Zook, whose reservation-only opening day nonetheless drew a capacity crowd. “I think being able to open is going to get us back to what we’re used to. And our customers ... we’re just excited to see their faces again. Or, at least half of their faces."
Tom Hunt and his family got take out from Mountain Shadows throughout the shut-down, but comfort food to-go just isn't quite the same. Being able to return to the breakfast spot that was a family tradition seemed an apt way to mark a Memorial Day unlike any other, said Hunt.
"It's just nice to be out," said Hunt, after a socially-distanced breakfast with his family on Mountain Shadows' patio. "It feels good to be back, kind of like old times. But not exactly."