The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of Territory Days for the second year in a row.
Event organizer Pro Promotions announced on its Facebook page Monday that the Memorial Day weekend event in Old Colorado City, scheduled for May 29-31, is canceled. Old Colorado City Association also is an event organizer.
"Due to the uncertainty about when state restrictions may or may not be lifted, we had to make the call," Pro Promotions President Jim Wear said. "It's such a big, involved event, we have to lock things in months ahead and there's too much that's unknown right now."
The popular Wild West-themed celebration attracted about 50,000 attendees to its blocks-long outdoors party in past years.
The free event was founded in 1975 to celebrate the small section of town that was once the Colorado Territory's first capital. The cabin in Bancroft Park was the state Capitol.