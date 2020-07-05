Protesters and counterprotesters were separated by Pueblo police near a Christopher Columbus statue Sunday afternoon, according to a report by Gazette news partner KKTV.
Police presence in front of the statue has significantly amped up throughout the afternoon. Both sides are threatening to fight each other when police leave.
At least one person was arrested, according to KKTV.
#HAPPENINGNOW police presence in front of the Christopher Columbus statue in Pueblo has significantly amped up. Both sides are threatening to fight each other when police leave. I’ll bring the latest at 5:30 on @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/WAlJFqb0Ke— Olivia DaRocha (@oliviadarocha) July 5, 2020