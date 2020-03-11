Colorado Springs-area I-25 on-ramps, lanes and shoulders will be sporadically closed through Friday as crews install the first metering ramps in the state south of Denver.

The southbound Rockrimmon Boulevard on-ramp will be closed Thursday into Friday from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. The south Fillmore Street on-ramp will be closed Thursday into Friday from 10:30 p.m.-5 a.m. These closures will allow crews to install mast arms, according to a Wednesday morning press release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Crews will be working sporadically and briefly in the following areas through Thursday, according to the agency:

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

South Academy Boulevard to northbound I-25

West Bijou Street to northbound I-25

West Uintah Street to southbound I-25

West Uintah Street to northbound I-25

Fontanero Street to northbound I-25

Fontanero Street to southbound I-25

Fillmore Street to southbound I-25

Fillmore Street to northbound I-25

Garden of the Gods Road to northbound I-25

Garden of the Gods Road to southbound I-25

South Rockrimmon Boulevard to southbound I-25

Nevada Avenue to northbound I-25

Main Electric is completing the $2.5 million job, which is scheduled to be complete by early summer, the agency said.