After a nearly record-breaking day Friday, expect some relief with cooler temps.
Colorado Springs could see low-90 degrees weather on Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies and relatively light winds, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. This comes after the city hit 95 degrees, just one degree short of the record high for July 10 set in 1983.
That said, fire danger remains high throughout the weekend.
A 40-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms could roll through the area after 1 p.m. Sunday, the Weather Service reported.
"This weekend, expect temps to cool ever so slightly — back into the low 90s both days for the Springs," Gazette news partner KKTV said in a report. "A few showers and storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening, but most will stay dry outside of the mountains."