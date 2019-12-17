Temperatures plunged around the state Tuesday morning, with -34 degrees reported in Waverly (5,321′), -32 degrees in Cowdrey (7,917′), -22 degrees in Tabernash (8,333′), and -18 degrees in Dillon (9,111′). It was even colder at Antero Reservoir, where early morning temperatures dipped down to a teeth-chattering -44 degrees at an elevation of 8,942 feet.
The coldest locations were
-44°F Antero Reservoir
-34°F 1W Waverly
-32°F Cowdery pic.twitter.com/JtFM6im5Z8
Not only was that the lowest temperature in Colorado on Tuesday, it was the lowest recorded in the contiguous United States.
Here’s a look at where Antero Reservoir is:
If you think that’s cold, temperatures once dropped to -61 degrees in Maybell (5,922′), Colorado. The coldest temperatures ever seen recorded in the country was in Prospect Creek, Alaska nearly 50 years ago, measuring in at -80 degrees.
Snow-capped peaks can now be seen around the state with winter officially kicking off on Saturday, December 21. While the wicked cold may mean it’s time to break out the winter coats and bundle up, the temperatures are perfect for the construction of the Ice Castles in Dillon. The icy fairytale is set to return sometime in late December or early January, depending on the weather.